Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 13,154 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 634.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $67.29.

