GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Sells 99,135 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $3,565,885.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 174,144 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $5,980,104.96.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of -47.45, a PEG ratio of 39.08 and a beta of -0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth $55,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

