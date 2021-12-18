Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 86.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.2%.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of GPMT opened at $11.65 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $626.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 28,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.