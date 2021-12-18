Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 86.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.2%.
Shares of GPMT opened at $11.65 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $626.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 28,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
