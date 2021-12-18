Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 86.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.2%.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a market cap of $626.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.47. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 74.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares in the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

