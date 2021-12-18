Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Pi Financial

Pi Financial cut shares of Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$24.75.

CVE:GBR opened at C$28.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -157.60. Great Bear Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.80 and a 1 year high of C$29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.85.

About Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

