Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Pi Financial

Pi Financial cut shares of Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$24.75.
CVE:GBR opened at C$28.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -157.60. Great Bear Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.80 and a 1 year high of C$29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.85.
About Great Bear Resources
See Also: Total Return
Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.