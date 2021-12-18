Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels. The drybulk business operates under the brand Island View Shipping includes handysize drybulk carriers and supramax drybulk carriers. The liquid-bulk business, operates under the brand Unicorn Shipping includes a fleet of Medium Range product tankers and small tankers. It operates primarily in London, Durban, Cape Town, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GRIN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of GRIN opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. Grindrod Shipping has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $19.49.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. As a group, analysts forecast that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 206,238 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,542,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grindrod Shipping (GRIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.