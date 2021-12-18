Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,177,600 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the November 15th total of 3,183,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 180.1 days.

Shares of GBOOF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.03. 15,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,358. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

