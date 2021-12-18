Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Down 27.2% in November

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 488,300 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the November 15th total of 671,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Guardion Health Sciences by 68.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 237,501 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Guardion Health Sciences by 2,326.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 313,509 shares during the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GHSI opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.28. Guardion Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

Guardion Health Sciences, Incis a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The firm operates through the following segments Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals & Medical Devices.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.