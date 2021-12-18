Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GTHP stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.60. 3,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,803. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. Guided Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of medical devices. It focuses on the sales and marketing of its LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The underlying technology of LuViva primarily relates to the use of biophotonics for the non-invasive detection of cancers.

