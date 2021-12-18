Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 5,561 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $628,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GWRE opened at $112.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.15. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.