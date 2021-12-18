Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Michael Polelle Sells 769 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE GWRE opened at $112.24 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -95.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.