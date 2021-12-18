GWM Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 246,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLI opened at $99.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.55 and a 200-day moving average of $93.61. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.38 and a 52 week high of $119.89.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

