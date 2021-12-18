GWM Advisors LLC Has $31.77 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,975 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.8% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $31,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,989 shares of company stock worth $4,874,329. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $137.11 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $139.27. The firm has a market cap of $242.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.25 and its 200-day moving average is $122.29.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

