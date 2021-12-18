GWM Advisors LLC Has $35.79 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,511 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 0.9% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $35,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,664,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,084,000 after acquiring an additional 206,262 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 834,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 478,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,486,000 after buying an additional 33,669 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 411,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,924,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB opened at $53.06 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

