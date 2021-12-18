GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 17,069 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,069 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $17,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $78.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

