GWM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 392,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,882 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.11% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $12,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at $246,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR opened at $33.29 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

