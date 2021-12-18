GWM Advisors LLC Sells 124,152 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 25.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,152 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $15,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 460,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 83,524 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $39.09 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.831 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

