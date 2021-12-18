Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Short Interest Down 39.0% in November

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the November 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

HLG traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $12.55. 2,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048. The firm has a market cap of $323.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of -0.05. Hailiang Education Group has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $66.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.19 million for the quarter. Hailiang Education Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

