Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $99.38 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $74.11 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,661,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1,542.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 67,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

