Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) PT Set at €155.55 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been assigned a €155.55 ($174.78) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 32.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($280.90) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €158.82 ($178.45).

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:HLAG opened at €225.60 ($253.48) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion and a PE ratio of 6.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €203.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €197.42. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €74.60 ($83.82) and a 1-year high of €236.20 ($265.39).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.