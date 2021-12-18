Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Truist Financial by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,452,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,164,000 after acquiring an additional 503,927 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Truist Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

NYSE:TFC opened at $57.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.32.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

