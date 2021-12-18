Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.15

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV) declared a dividend on Friday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.19) on Friday. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 73 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 97.98 ($1.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £241.86 million and a P/E ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 93.53.
In related news, insider Oliver Bedford acquired 26,153 shares of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £25,629.94 ($33,870.68).
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.
Further Reading: What is dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.