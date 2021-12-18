Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.15

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV) declared a dividend on Friday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.19) on Friday. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 73 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 97.98 ($1.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £241.86 million and a P/E ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 93.53.

Get Hargreave Hale AIM VCT alerts:

In related news, insider Oliver Bedford acquired 26,153 shares of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £25,629.94 ($33,870.68).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.