Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Up 6%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) shares rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 158,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,809,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 25.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 35,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 18.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 30.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,872 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 26.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

