Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HARP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

HARP stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $225.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.97% and a negative net margin of 397.64%. On average, analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Georgia Erbez acquired 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 24,548 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.