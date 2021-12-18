Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,467.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total value of $496,653.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,325 shares of company stock worth $25,632,938 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.02.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $199.74 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.66 and a 12 month high of $451.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.97 and its 200-day moving average is $303.64. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.