Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys 560 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAB. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 28,398 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 61,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $33.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.