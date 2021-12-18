Harvest Investment Services LLC Increases Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 78.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.