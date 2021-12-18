Harvest Investment Services LLC Raises Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,316,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after buying an additional 325,063 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after buying an additional 280,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after buying an additional 248,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLR shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLR opened at $43.01 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.12.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

