Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 1,082 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDIV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 482.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 784.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 281.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDIV stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

