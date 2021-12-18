Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 5,656 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth about $1,093,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 17.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after acquiring an additional 213,817 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 11.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 13.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 9.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $564,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $477,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,000 shares of company stock worth $15,231,057. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 3.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.