Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes $671,000 Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMHC opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

