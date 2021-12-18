HC Advisors LLC Has $200,000 Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $63,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of PDD opened at $58.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of -725.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average is $96.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

