HC Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $36.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

