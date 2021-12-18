HC Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.7% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.4% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 241,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.1% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.72.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $267.42 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $161.78 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The company has a market cap of $255.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

