HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

NYSE:HDB opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. HDFC Bank has a 1-year low of $62.85 and a 1-year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

