Head-To-Head Comparison: Tiptree (TIPT) and The Competition

Tiptree (NASDAQ: TIPT) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Tiptree to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tiptree and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree 4.64% 14.72% 1.84% Tiptree Competitors 7.45% 4.47% 1.81%

This table compares Tiptree and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree $810.30 million -$29.16 million 8.77 Tiptree Competitors $11.99 billion $1.36 billion 77.40

Tiptree’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree. Tiptree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.8% of Tiptree shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Tiptree shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tiptree and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A Tiptree Competitors 677 2989 2671 144 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 17.27%. Given Tiptree’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tiptree has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Tiptree pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 17.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Tiptree has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree’s competitors have a beta of 0.82, meaning that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tiptree competitors beat Tiptree on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services. The Mortgage segment includes residential mortgage loans which are typically sold to secondary market investors, either servicing released or servicing retained. The Other segment refers to the asset management, mortgage operations of luxury, shipping operations, and other investments. The company was founded on March 19, 2007 is headquartered in New York, NY.

