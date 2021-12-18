Head-To-Head Review: Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Etsy has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PFSweb has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Etsy and PFSweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 21.55% 77.17% 16.43% PFSweb -2.23% -7.96% -2.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Etsy and PFSweb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $1.73 billion 16.28 $349.25 million $3.38 65.56 PFSweb $342.51 million 0.79 -$5.50 million ($0.37) -34.43

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than PFSweb. PFSweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Etsy and PFSweb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 1 3 18 0 2.77 PFSweb 0 0 2 0 3.00

Etsy presently has a consensus price target of $259.14, indicating a potential upside of 16.94%. PFSweb has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 17.58%. Given Etsy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Etsy is more favorable than PFSweb.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of PFSweb shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Etsy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of PFSweb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Etsy beats PFSweb on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc. engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc. engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services. The PFS Operations segment offers its services to support and improve the physical and post-click experience, such as logistics and fulfillment; customer care and order to cash service; and distributed order orchestration and payment services. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

