Head-To-Head Survey: Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN) versus Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN) and Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Decision Diagnostics has a beta of -2.33, indicating that its share price is 333% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchronoss Technologies has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Decision Diagnostics and Synchronoss Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies $291.67 million 0.77 -$10.70 million ($1.44) -1.76

Decision Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Synchronoss Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Decision Diagnostics and Synchronoss Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decision Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Synchronoss Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.03, indicating a potential upside of 138.34%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than Decision Diagnostics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Decision Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Decision Diagnostics and Synchronoss Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies -8.44% -12.35% -1.73%

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats Decision Diagnostics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Decision Diagnostics

Decision Diagnostics Corp. engages in prescription and non-prescription diagnostics and home testing products. It provides blood glucose home testing test strips and exciting new concepts for blood testing monitors. The company diagnostics also provides smart phone based electronic medical record applications which allow physicians to carry access and update their patients’ histories, medication data and best care guidelines at the point of care. Decision Diagnostics was founded on July 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings. The company was founded by James M. McCormick and Stephen G. Waldis in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

