Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Short Interest Up 74.2% in November

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLXA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Helix Acquisition by 590,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Acquisition by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Helix Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Helix Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,616,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Helix Acquisition by 5,154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HLXA opened at $9.92 on Friday. Helix Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

