Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. 120,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93.

HENKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

