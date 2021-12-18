Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,656 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hess were worth $146,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Hess by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 123,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 30,680 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,065,000 after acquiring an additional 538,654 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.14.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $71.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.68 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

