Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Update

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $971,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $290,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of SNLN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,714. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.

