Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives $16.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $364.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,895,000. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,967,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,520,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $24,346,000. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

