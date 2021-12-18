Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.79.

HLLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Holley in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLLY opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Holley has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.44 million. Research analysts expect that Holley will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

