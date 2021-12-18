Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.70) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 280 ($3.70) to GBX 300 ($3.96) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

LON BOWL opened at GBX 230 ($3.04) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 232.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 237.65. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12 month low of GBX 175.52 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 284 ($3.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £392.45 million and a P/E ratio of -16.08.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Ivan Schofield purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($32,377.43).

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

