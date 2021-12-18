Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Short Interest Down 42.4% in November

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the November 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HBIS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. 17,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,240. Home Bistro has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

Home Bistro, Inc engages in the food preparation and home-delivery business. It provides prepackaged and prepared meals and also offers planning, delivery, and preparation services. The firm products are customized meal solutions and delivered fresh-frozen directly to the home. The company was founded on December 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

