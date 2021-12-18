HOQU Tops 1-Day Volume of $985,740.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $334,641.93 and approximately $985,740.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HOQU Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

