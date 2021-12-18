Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Brokerages expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) to report $260,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Humacyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the lowest is $120,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year sales of $1.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 million to $1.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.05 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Humacyte.

Get Humacyte alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUMA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,000.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $1,331,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $5,805,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $840,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $20,590,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA remained flat at $$8.71 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,618,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,374. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $17.45.

About Humacyte

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humacyte (HUMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.