Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 2191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Specifically, Director Michael T. Constantino bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,000.

Several research analysts have commented on HUMA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,805,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $840,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,590,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

