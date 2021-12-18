Humanscape Price Up 16.7% Over Last Week (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $268.21 million and $160.33 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000814 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00039677 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.64 or 0.00206415 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 711,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

